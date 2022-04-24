Charlotte Observer voter guide: Here’s how to vote early, request a sample ballot and more

The 2022 primary elections in North Carolina are approaching and voters are preparing to participate. In-person early voting begins April 28 .

The Charlotte Observer has compiled this quick guide that outlines how to register, where to vote and other information to help you make decisions before entering the voting booth during early voting or on the day of the primary, May 17.

How does early voting work?

Early voting begins April 28 and runs through May 14. Voting will be held at 16 sites scattered across Mecklenburg County, and at sites in neighboring counties. You can vote at any one of them; in Mecklenburg, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. Eligible voters may register and vote at the same time.

Where to vote in Mecklenburg County

To find your polling place, visit the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections website at mecknc.gov/BOE . From there, go to the “Polling Locations” tab, and you’ll be able to input your name or address to get all the information on your precinct.

You’ll also be able to verify your voter registration, see a sample ballot and get directions to your polling place.

How to request an absentee ballot

Registered Mecklenburg County voters are eligible to request an absentee ballot, according to the county Board of Elections, and requests can be filed anytime prior to the last Tuesday before an election.

You can request your absentee ballot online at votebymail.ncsbe.gov or complete an absentee ballot request form, found on the Board of Elections’ website , and mail or deliver it to the Board of Elections office.

Need a sample ballot? Here’s how to get one

In Mecklenburg County, there’s an online system for finding out your districts and generating a sample ballot that will show you what to expect when you vote.

Here are the steps for getting your information:

Visit the county Board of Elections website at mecknc.gov/BOE .

Click “Polling Locations” in the side panel.

Choose the “Confirm your Election Day voting place by using your current address” option.

Enter the street address at which you’re registered to vote.

Here’s what you’ll need to cast a ballot

Voters in N.C. are not required to show photo identification in elections, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections . Registered voters in Mecklenburg County who are unable to cast their ballot in person can also request a mail-in absentee ballot online , or by completing an absentee ballot request form . Forms can be hand-delivered or mailed to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office.

What candidates and races are in the Mecklenburg County primaries?

There will be 61 seats up for election in Mecklenburg County during the May primary, including on the Charlotte City Council along with Senate and House races. That doesn’t include nonpartisan races like the school board, for which filing won’t open until summer.