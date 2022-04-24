ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Charlotte Observer voter guide: Here’s how to vote early, request a sample ballot and more

Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

The 2022 primary elections in North Carolina are approaching and voters are preparing to participate. In-person early voting begins April 28 .

The Charlotte Observer has compiled this quick guide that outlines how to register, where to vote and other information to help you make decisions before entering the voting booth during early voting or on the day of the primary, May 17.

How does early voting work?

Early voting begins April 28 and runs through May 14. Voting will be held at 16 sites scattered across Mecklenburg County, and at sites in neighboring counties. You can vote at any one of them; in Mecklenburg, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. Eligible voters may register and vote at the same time.

Where to vote in Mecklenburg County

To find your polling place, visit the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections website at mecknc.gov/BOE . From there, go to the “Polling Locations” tab, and you’ll be able to input your name or address to get all the information on your precinct.

You’ll also be able to verify your voter registration, see a sample ballot and get directions to your polling place.

How to request an absentee ballot

Registered Mecklenburg County voters are eligible to request an absentee ballot, according to the county Board of Elections, and requests can be filed anytime prior to the last Tuesday before an election.

You can request your absentee ballot online at votebymail.ncsbe.gov or complete an absentee ballot request form, found on the Board of Elections’ website , and mail or deliver it to the Board of Elections office.

Need a sample ballot? Here’s how to get one

In Mecklenburg County, there’s an online system for finding out your districts and generating a sample ballot that will show you what to expect when you vote.

Here are the steps for getting your information:

  • Visit the county Board of Elections website at mecknc.gov/BOE .
  • Click “Polling Locations” in the side panel.
  • Choose the “Confirm your Election Day voting place by using your current address” option.
  • Enter the street address at which you’re registered to vote.

Here’s what you’ll need to cast a ballot

Voters in N.C. are not required to show photo identification in elections, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections . Registered voters in Mecklenburg County who are unable to cast their ballot in person can also request a mail-in absentee ballot online , or by completing an absentee ballot request form . Forms can be hand-delivered or mailed to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office.

What candidates and races are in the Mecklenburg County primaries?

There will be 61 seats up for election in Mecklenburg County during the May primary, including on the Charlotte City Council along with Senate and House races. That doesn’t include nonpartisan races like the school board, for which filing won’t open until summer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Elections
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Collin Cunningham

Tuesday in Charlotte: School suggestions and CMS' new super, NC slams nurse home, COVID-19 data

(Claudia van Zyl/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Tuesday, Charlotteans! Today's Roundup engages with education, recounting recommendations from a North Carolina education panel for the state's Department of Public Instruction to improve students' grades. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are prescribing their own wish lists for new interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh, who took over this week after former leader Earnest Winston'sdeparture.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Early Voting#Voting Booth#Sample Ballot#The Charlotte Observer#Mecknc Gov Boe
WFAE

Another CMS superintendent is gone, and another school board fails to fully explain itself

At least this time the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board made a halfhearted effort to explain why they got rid of their superintendent. Around here, that counts for progress. Almost three years after hiring him, and a little more than a year after giving him a contract with a big buyout clause, the school board voted last week to fire Earnest Winston. That puts taxpayers on the hook for the full buyout—almost $577,000 over the next two years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

County leaders making new exit off I-85 a top priority

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Could Interstate 85 use another exit? Leaders in Rowan County think so, and they are hoping the state will agree. Commissioners say a new exit north of Salisbury would be good for a growing town and for those who enjoy a popular lake and park.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WITN

Butterfield endorses Don Davis to replace him in congress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rep. G. K. Butterfield has endorsed State Sen. Don Davis to replace him in congress. Butterfield, a Democrat from Wilson, will retire following nearly two decades of serving in the 1st Congressional District. Both Davis and former State Sen. Erica Smith were courting the congressman’s backing for...
GREENVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

People of color are driving Concord’s growth

In a race for statehouse just north of Charlotte, a person of color could soon replace a longtime representative who has called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” The election for District 73, which covers Harrisburg and a swath of Concord, looks a lot different than it has in the past: Three of the four candidates on […] The post People of color are driving Concord’s growth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Former Monroe council member files lawsuit over removal from office

Charlotte man among 75 whose prison sentences commuted by President Biden. The White House announced the clemencies Tuesday as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released. CMS board expected to vote on $2B budget for 2022-23 school year. Updated: 9...
MONROE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
461
Followers
119
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy