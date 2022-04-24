Let the games begin: Early voting, NFL draft highlight the upcoming week

Some of the most anticipated matchups on the calendar finally go head-to-head this week.

No, we’re not talking about any of the NBA playoff series (though Boston-Brooklyn has been fun). The real competition is in the voting booth, and it begins Thursday.

That’s the start of early voting in the North Carolina primary election, where candidates will be narrowed down by party in offices including everything from Charlotte City Council to U.S. Senate.

Early voting starts Thursday and continues until May 14. If you haven’t yet registered to vote, this is your chance to cast a ballot: one-stop, same-day registration and voting is taking place during this time, too. More information can be found at www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person .

For a look at profiles on big Senate candidates like Ted Budd and Pat McCrory, along with Q&As with candidates in just about every contested race, make sure to check out our Voter Guide at www.charlotteobserver.com/voter-guide .

The Panthers’ NFL draft hopes





In the actual world of sports, the Carolina Panthers are on the clock this week. Not only for any potential news about where they might locate the team headquarters now that they’ve nixed a move to Rock Hill , but also in the NFL draft.

The draft begins Thursday, and the Panthers have the No. 6 pick. Many insiders, including The Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander, have the Panthers targeting offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Wrote Alexander : “There are some within the Panthers who love Evan Neal, like most teams do. He’s considered a Day 1 starter. And if he falls (to No. 6), that’d be an ideal scenario for the Panthers.”

After the Panthers pick sixth in the draft, they’ll do some waiting unless a trade deal is made; their next pick doesn’t come until the fourth round.

“I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” Kenny Chesney said in a press release announcing the tour. Chris Oberholtz/THE KANSAS CITY STAR CHRIS OBERHOLTZ/\THE KANSAS CITY STAR

The return of stadium concerts (again)

Last week, Billy Joel visited Bank of America Stadium. This week, the home of the Charlotte Panthers will be rocking again.

Kenny Chesney brings his “Here and Now Tour” to the stadium venue on Saturday, April 30 — not long after his 54th birthday March 26. That doesn’t mean Chesney is slowing down at all, though. As Théoden Janes wrote in his spring concert preview, “expect a sweat-soaked, beer-fueled good time with a massive crowd at a concert marking the country singer’s first visit in four years (and the first time BofA will have ever hosted live music on back-to-back weekends).”

Tickets still are available at www.ticketmaster.com , and start at $34.

Make sure to read Janes’ review of Chesney’s concert next Sunday online at www.charlotteobserver.com .

County government

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners : The board will have a budget public policy meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting can be watched on the Government Channel or online at watch.mecknc.gov .

▪ If you’re in the mood to solve a mystery with an adult beverage in hand, head to Brewers at 4001 Yancey on Monday for its Murder Mystery Beer Dinner hosted by Charlotte Murder Mystery Company. This month’s mystery night is titled “Lurking Down the Bunny Trail” in the spirit of Easter. Call the taproom at (704) 452-4001 to make reservations. 7 p.m. 4001A Yancey Road. https://bit.ly/36oXBLv

▪ Charlotte Wine + Food Week is back in full force for the first time since 2019. Beginning Tuesday, you can enjoy fine wine and culinary experiences at tastings and intimate dinners. Some events have already sold out, but check charlottewineandfood.org for any openings.

▪ Every Wednesday, get free admission to Charlotte museums — including both Mint Museum locations (Uptown and Randolph), The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. As part of this free event series, you’ll also find live entertainment or special programming at one of the locations each week. 5-9 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3MbRPfn

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of “Hamilton” performed in 2016 at the Tony Awards. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

▪ The Charlotte Knights return to Truist Field on Tuesday for a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Promotions this week include Thirsty Thursday, fireworks on Friday and Bark in the Park on Saturday. Tickets start at $12. For more information see www.milb.com/charlotte-knights .

▪ The award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” returns to Charlotte for a nearly three-week stay at Belk Theater on Tuesday. Many performances are sold out, but check blumenthalarts.org for availability.

▪ The U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Tuck Fest is next weekend, April 29 through May 1. The multi-day festival celebrates the outdoor lifestyle through competitions, exhibitions, demos, and live music. Music performances include Trampled by Turtles and Mavis Staples. There is no ticket fee; parking is $6. More information is at tuckfest.whitewater.org .

Compiled by Jodie Valade