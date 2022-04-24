ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Here's the biggest Maine stories you may have missed this week

By WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you miss some Maine news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of the top headlines for the past week. The Maine CDC has confirmed a fatal case of Powassan virus infection in a Waldo County resident. This is an illness spread by bite of infected...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Augusta, ME
City
Berwick, ME
Local
Maine Government
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
Architectural Digest

A Private Island Off the Coast of Maine Is Listed for $339,000—But There’s a Catch

Whenever there’s news of a private island for sale, we’re quick to assume it’s somewhere in the middle of the glimmering Caribbean Sea and that some billionaire will snatch it up. After all, Bill Gates has his beloved Grand Bogue Caye, and Richard Branson spends a good deal of time jetting back and forth between his Moskito and Necker Islands. However, the newest private island for sale is neither where nor what you’d expect: The 1.5-acre Duck Ledges Island, listed for $339,000, is wedged between Acadia National Park and the Canadian border, off the coast of Maine. It may not be as much as Gates and Branson paid for their islands—both paid around $13 million more than a decade ago—but the owner, real estate agent Billy Milliken, won’t sell to just anyone with the means. In fact, he’s looking for someone specific to buy his Duck Ledges Island.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ticks#Sebago Lake#Powassan Virus#The Maine Cdc
94.9 HOM

The Most Stereotypical Massachusetts Driver Was Seen on the Maine Turnpike

Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
WMTW

Claim your relief: Website launched to help Mainers claim $850 relief checks

PORTLAND, Maine — A website has been launched to help Mainers claim their $850 relief payments. Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed the supplemental budget into law during a ceremony at the State House. The budget included $850 relief checks to more than 857,000 Mainers. The new website...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several departments fight fire in Pittston

PITTSTON, Maine — Firefighters from multiple departments were at the scene of a fire in Pittston reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. As of 6:30 p.m., crews were still battling the blaze. The fire is located at 11 East Pittston Road, near the intersection of routes 194 and 27,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy