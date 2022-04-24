ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 in stable condition after shooting in Broad Ripple

 3 days ago

Two people are in stable condition following a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s near northeast side.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of East Westfield Avenue and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and adult female victims on the street with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS

There is no other information available at this time. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

