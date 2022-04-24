ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert for Wilson woman called off

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
Shannon Tamera Sawyer

Update : The N.C. Center for Missing Persons canceled the Silver Alert for Shannon Tamera Sawyer at 1:46 p.m. Sunday upon the Wilson Police Department’s request, according to an advisory from the state agency.

The previously reported story appears below:

A Wilson woman reported missing early Sunday could be traveling to Morehead City, Sneads Ferry or Wilmington.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Shannon Tamera Sawyer at 3:35 a.m. Sawyer was last seen at a home on the 500 block of Grove Street North, according to the statewide Silver Alert bulletin.

Sawyer is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with hazel eyes and medium-length blonde hair. She weighs about 140 pounds and was wearing a green tank top with black leggings when last seen.

Wilmington, Sneads Ferry and Morehead City are listed as Sawyer’s direction of travel, but no vehicle information is provided. It’s unclear whether Sawyer drove away or was seeking a ride to one of the potential destinations.

Silver Alerts are issued for people of any age who are believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment. Subjects of the statewide emergency alerts are considered missing and endangered.

Anyone who sees Shannon Tamera Sawyer or who has information on her current whereabouts is asked to contact W.T. Weaver at the Wilson Police Department by calling 252-399-2323.

