BRICK – Show your patriotic spirit on May 22 for “Protecting the Paws that Enforce the Laws!” Have your pet photographed honoring the red, white and blue. The Pet Ministry of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church invites you to a Pet Patriotic Picture Day. This free event will be held inside at Petco on Route 70 in Brick from 1 to 4 p.m. Donations are greatly appreciated. All donations will help fund a K-9 Police bulletproof vest for the Brick Township Police Department. There’s no pre-registration required!

BRICK, NJ ・ 44 MINUTES AGO