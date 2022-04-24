ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig Wants Everyone to be Safe with Farmers working in Fields

By Scott Dailey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers are looking to finally get into the fields after a very difficult start to spring. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about this time of year....

The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Farmer fined $18,000 for creek contamination and fish kill

A northeast Iowa farmer who hauls and applies soil conditioner to farm fields was aware one of his storage pits might be leaking but filled it anyway with the conditioner last summer, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak led to extensive pollution of a nearby creek that feeds the Turkey River. […] The post Farmer fined $18,000 for creek contamination and fish kill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Map Shows 450K Acres Of Farmland Is Under Constant Flood Threat

(Iowa City, IA) — A statewide map created by researchers at the University of Iowa shows nearly 450-thousand acres of farmland is under constant threat of flooding. Lead researcher Enes Yildirim says the map was developed to help farmers compare their flood risk with crop productivity. Four wetlands zones in Iowa have the highest risk. They are part of four river valleys – the Middle Cedar, North Raccoon, South Skunk, and West Nishnabotna. Cropland in those areas have a 50-percent chance of flooding each year. Vildirim says he hopes policymakers will consider adding more flood protection there – or converting those acres into wetlands.
97X

“Smith and Meth-son”: Iowa Police Share Photos of Seized Homemade Gun

Police in Meskwaki Nation have shared an arrest report and a sort of Public Service Announcement you should be aware of. "We want to inform you of a public safety and law enforcement matter that came to our attention today," the department wrote on Facebook. "The possessor of this firearm was a felon prohibited from possessing firearms and was previously convicted for possessing firearms."
Power 96

Fishing Records: The Largest Lunkers Caught in Iowa [PHOTOS]

As the weather finally begins to warm, everyone in the state of Iowa that loves to fish has that excitement growing in them. The kind that comes with knowing it's time to pack up your fishing gear and head to your favorite spot to try to land a big one. Maybe, just maybe, this is the year you'll catch a fish big enough to get yourself on this heralded list of the biggest fish caught in Iowa, for each species.
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
KCCI.com

Iowa school looks to establish new transgender policy

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — The Linn Mar school district looked at establishing a new policy for transgender students. The school board voted to establish a gender support plan for students in seventh grade and up. That plan calls for the students' chosen name and pronouns to be used. The...
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Casey’s Store is First of its Kind in the Area

Casey's just opened a new store in Iowa that's unlike any around it. Back in October of 2020, we told you that Casey's was getting a new look. They modernized their look with a new logo and dropped "General Store" from their name. Their online ordering, delivery, and curbside services have evolved recently too. Plus, they added new breakfast items last year that included burritos, bowls, and more. That's a lot of "new." Now, they've switched things up again.
KCRG.com

Iowa’s Oldest Oak Tree clings to life following EF-4 tornado

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s oldest oak tree is in danger after last month’s EF-4 tornado hit Madison County, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports. The bur oak, which stands in Pammel State Park, sprouted in 1634, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That is nearly a full century before the birth of George Washington (1732).
Western Iowa Today

Northeast Iowa residents speak out against water permit for Beef facility

(Des Moines, IA) — The owners of a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa are asking to renew a permit that allows the facility to take nearly 22 million gallons of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. Residents asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to deny another permit for Supreme Beef L-L-C during a virtual public meeting Monday. Tammy Thompson says the feedlot’s application does NOT take into account her nearby private well, and would also negatively impact residents in nearby communities as well as “nearby domestic well and cattle farming users.” The forum was for public information gathering and the D-N-R employees listened but did not speak. The D-N-R is expected to make a decision on the permit renewal next month.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republicans ditch waiting period for unemployment, pass other priority bills

Iowa lawmakers reached an agreement on several major policy priorities Tuesday, sending bills on unemployment, biofuels and child care to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The movement comes after several quiet weeks at the Capitol, as private negotiations on controversial bills stalled the adjournment process. The session is in overtime, so lawmakers are no longer receiving “per […] The post Iowa Republicans ditch waiting period for unemployment, pass other priority bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
