Denver, CO

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Pops first homer

Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took Julio Urias yard in the fifth inning to record his first homer of the season. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury for the first two weeks of the campaign, and he's been in the lineup in four of six games since. Ahmed has been a light hitter throughout his career, though he does have two extra-base hits in only 12 plate appearances to begin his 2022 season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Limits Diamondbacks

Urias allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision. Urias allowed only one hit, though it was a solo home run to Nick Ahmed. That robbed him of the chance to earn a win, as he was engaged in a pitcher's duel with Zac Gallen. After a shaky opening start, Urias has allowed only two earned runs across his last 16 innings and three starts. The Dodgers' desire to limit his workload -- he has not thrown more than 75 pitches in any outing -- and 4.0 BB/9 are causes for concern, but his results remain strong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Six shutout innings against Dodgers

Gallen allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision. Gallen matched Julio Urias in a pitcher's duel Wednesday, though he ultimately lost out on a chance for the win after exiting the game with a 1-0 lead. He didn't generate a high number of strikeouts or swinging strikes, but he avoided any major mistakes by limiting the Dodgers to only one extra-base hit. Gallen has allowed one earned run across his first three starts and 15 innings, which amounts to a 0.60 ERA. While he'll get touched up at points in the season, Gallen's skills have backed up the excellent stretch as he's maintained a 14:4 K:BB, and he has yet to allow a home run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits after being hit by comebacker

Gonzales left Wednesday's start against the Rays after being struck by a line drive around his left forearm during the first inning, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The left-hander was struck by a 109-mph line drive off the bat of Harold Ramirez, who was the third batter of...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Four hits in loss

Iglesias went 4-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia. Iglesias singled in all four plate appearances, scoring in the third. The shortstop now has two four-hit games this season. While he doesn't provide much power, the 32-year-old consistently puts the ball in play and has only struck out six times in 51 plate appearances this season. For the season, his batting average is a robust .340.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Activation not imminent

Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Pressly (knee) is "not quite ready" to be activated from the 10-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 33-year-old reportedly looked good during a live batting practice session over the weekend, and the club is now deciding if or when he should throw another one. Baker said Pressly hasn't suffered a setback, though the right-hander "just hasn't had a step forward." Pressly recently appeared on the cusp of being activated from the injured list, but his return timeline now appears a bit more murky.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: X-rays on tap

Gonzales will undergo X-rays after leaving Wednesday's start against Tampa Bay with a left wrist contusion, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The preliminary diagnosis of a bruise isn't surprising after the left-hander was struck by a 109-mph line drive on his 11th pitch of the game. Gonzales' availability for his next turn through the rotation, which currently lines up for Monday at Houston, remains up in the air as he continues to be evaluated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Holds on for third save

Kittredge pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out a batter on his way to a save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Mariners. Kittredge was called upon to get a four-out save Wednesday, giving up a single to Ty France before getting Jesse Winker to ground out with two on to end the eighth inning. After retiring the first two batters in the ninth, Abraham Toro took the right hander deep for a solo shot, but Kittredge was able to get Julio Rodriguez to fly out to end the game. The save was his third of the season and he now sports a 1.93 ERA and 0.64 WHIP over 9.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Alex Cobb: Bullpen session set for Thursday

Cobb (groin) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The right-hander threw 30 pitches at about 70 percent intensity in a bullpen session Monday, but he's expected to ramp things up at Thursday's session. Cobb is unlikely to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, but if all goes well Thursday he may be able to return sometime next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Brad Wieck: Out until second half

Wieck (elbow) receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in late March and isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Wieck landed on the 60-day injured list in mid-March with a left elbow strain, and he received the PRP injection shortly thereafter. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Throwing Wednesday

Banda (illness) completed a throwing session Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Banda landed on the 10-day injured list with a non-COVID illness Tuesday, but he was able to resume throwing a day later. The southpaw is expected to rejoin the major-league club after spending the minimum of 10 days on the IL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Wednesday

Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bart is 0-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over his past seven games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Curt Casali will start at catcher in his place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Makes season debut Wednesday

Chafin allowed one run on two hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Twins. He struck out one. Chafin, who suffered a groin injury in spring training, was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday but didn't enter the game. He looked rusty in his season debut Wednesday, as he allowed back-to-back doubles to start the inning, though he escaped with only the one run allowed. Despite the tough outing, Chafin should settle into a valuable bullpen role as the team's top lefty reliever outside of closer Gregory Soto.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Suffers toe injury

Carlson was removed from Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets with a toe injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It appeared Carlson may have been ejected as he was replaced pinch hitter during the eighth inning after a skirmish between the two teams earlier in the frame, but he actually sustained a toe injury while running the bases his previous time up. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI prior to exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus Arizona.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Goes yard in win

Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Kiermaier went deep off righty reliever Yohan Ramirez in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring Taylor Walls and extending the lead to 3-0. The 32-year-old now has two long balls and seven RBI on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

