Denver, CO

Rockies' Connor Joe: Belts third homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Joe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday. Joe...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: X-rays on tap

Gonzales will undergo X-rays after leaving Wednesday's start against Tampa Bay with a left wrist contusion, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The preliminary diagnosis of a bruise isn't surprising after the left-hander was struck by a 109-mph line drive on his 11th pitch of the game. Gonzales' availability for his next turn through the rotation, which currently lines up for Monday at Houston, remains up in the air as he continues to be evaluated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Homers in loss

Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia. Cron homered off Ranger Suarez with two outs in the sixth. It was the first home run in over a week for the National League leader in home runs and RBI. Over his last six games, he is just 4-for-23. Despite that, he still has a .969 OPS and is having an excellent start to 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Four hits in loss

Iglesias went 4-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia. Iglesias singled in all four plate appearances, scoring in the third. The shortstop now has two four-hit games this season. While he doesn't provide much power, the 32-year-old consistently puts the ball in play and has only struck out six times in 51 plate appearances this season. For the season, his batting average is a robust .340.
DENVER, CO
Homer
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Not starting Wednesday

Siri isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers after initially being included in the lineup, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Kyle Tucker was set to receive Wednesday off, but manager Dusty Baker instead decided to push that day off to Thursday, resulting in Siri moving to the bench. Siri should be back in the lineup Thursday for the series finale, assuming Tucker actual sits.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Makes season debut Wednesday

Chafin allowed one run on two hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Twins. He struck out one. Chafin, who suffered a groin injury in spring training, was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday but didn't enter the game. He looked rusty in his season debut Wednesday, as he allowed back-to-back doubles to start the inning, though he escaped with only the one run allowed. Despite the tough outing, Chafin should settle into a valuable bullpen role as the team's top lefty reliever outside of closer Gregory Soto.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Wednesday

Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bart is 0-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over his past seven games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Curt Casali will start at catcher in his place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Six shutout innings against Dodgers

Gallen allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision. Gallen matched Julio Urias in a pitcher's duel Wednesday, though he ultimately lost out on a chance for the win after exiting the game with a 1-0 lead. He didn't generate a high number of strikeouts or swinging strikes, but he avoided any major mistakes by limiting the Dodgers to only one extra-base hit. Gallen has allowed one earned run across his first three starts and 15 innings, which amounts to a 0.60 ERA. While he'll get touched up at points in the season, Gallen's skills have backed up the excellent stretch as he's maintained a 14:4 K:BB, and he has yet to allow a home run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Added to Wednesday's lineup

Tucker is starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker was initially slated to get a day off Wednesday, but he'll now start in right field and bat fifth while Jose Siri retreats to the bench. Manager Dusty Baker said Tucker will likely be out of the lineup Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Throwing Wednesday

Banda (illness) completed a throwing session Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Banda landed on the 10-day injured list with a non-COVID illness Tuesday, but he was able to resume throwing a day later. The southpaw is expected to rejoin the major-league club after spending the minimum of 10 days on the IL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Dustin May: Progressing in recovery

May (elbow) has completed eight bullpen sessions of 25-30 pitches each in April, and he could begin throwing live batting practice in about a month, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. May remains months away from a return, but he appears to be doing well in his rehab...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not starting Wednesday

Velazquez isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Jack Mayfield starts at second base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Goes yard in win

Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Kiermaier went deep off righty reliever Yohan Ramirez in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring Taylor Walls and extending the lead to 3-0. The 32-year-old now has two long balls and seven RBI on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Limits Diamondbacks

Urias allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision. Urias allowed only one hit, though it was a solo home run to Nick Ahmed. That robbed him of the chance to earn a win, as he was engaged in a pitcher's duel with Zac Gallen. After a shaky opening start, Urias has allowed only two earned runs across his last 16 innings and three starts. The Dodgers' desire to limit his workload -- he has not thrown more than 75 pitches in any outing -- and 4.0 BB/9 are causes for concern, but his results remain strong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Sonny Gray: Rehab start on tap

Gray (hamstring) is expected to make a rehab start with Single-A Fort Myers this weekend, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Gray will throw a bullpen session in the next couple days prior to the start with Fort Myers, which could be the final hurdle in his rehab program before being activated from the injured list. If that's the case, the 32-year-old could rejoin Minnesota's starting rotation late next week.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Throws 46 pitches Wednesday

Miley (elbow) threw 46 pitches during his live batting practice session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Friday, and he tossed a similar number of pitches while facing live batters Wednesday. It's possible the southpaw begins a rehab assignment soon, but the Cubs will wait and see how he feels Thursday before determining the next steps in his recovery process.
CHICAGO, IL

