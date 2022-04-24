ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Edward Jones

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Kyler Morgan, Edward Jones, on Thursday, April 21st, 2022. The Ambassadors joined Kyler Morgan in celebrating the opening of his new location in Atlantic with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Kyler graduated from Grand View University with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. With a passion for teaching and serving others, his path eventually took him to Edward Jones. Kyler and his branch Office Administrator, Kristy Pitts, have had an office in Council Bluffs since March of 2014. Kyler was offered the opportunity to move his office to Atlantic when Brian Farley began his retirement transition.

When ask about his favorite part of working in financial planning, Kyler shared working with clients on accumulating wealth, protecting wealth, and passing down generational wealth make him love his job. Kyler enjoys building relationships with clients and being able to offer advice and reassurance through celebratory moments, along with supporting individuals through the tough times as well.

Edward Jones, Kyler Morgan is located at 508 Poplar Street in Atlantic.

