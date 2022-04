Iowa Tourism Organizations, Individuals Receive Awards at 2022 Conference

(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office presented awards on Wednesday recognizing excellence in the tourism industry at a ceremony in Des Moines during the 2022 Iowa Tourism Conference.

Awards, divided into metro and rural distinctions, were made in 13 categories. In addition, conference attendees voted for the People’s Choice Award; nominees were the second-highest scoring nominations.

2022 Iowa Tourism Award recipients in southwest Iowa include:

Outstanding Social Media Execution

Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau (Metro)

Emerge Marketing Solutions, Manning (Rural)

Outstanding Website

Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau (Metro)

Adams Community Economic Development Corporation, Corning (Rural)