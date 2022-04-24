ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General Assembly

Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Brian Kemp signed a series of bills...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill giving GBI power to handle election fraud complaints

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will have the power to investigate complaints of election fraud on its own under legislation Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Wednesday. The GBI component was part of a much larger election reform package Republican legislative leaders tried to get through the General...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Location On Ballot Might Affect Candidates’ Chances

OCEAN COUNTY – Challengers in the upcoming Republican primary election said that something as simple as the placement of names on the ballot gives them an edge on June 7. Several significant positions are in dispute this year, including a member of congress and two county commissioners. The winner of the primary will be the one representing the party in November.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County district attorney streamlines record restrictions process

McDONOUGH – The Henry County District Attorney’s Office has streamlined the record restrictions process with the rollout of a new website that allows applications to be processed quicker and free of charge. The district attorney recently launched the new website with an online portal for records restriction. Under...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy