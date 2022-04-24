ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 in stable condition after shooting in Broad Ripple

cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are in stable condition following a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s near northeast side. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
