Georgia State

CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General Assembly

Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Brian Kemp signed a series of bills...

www.albanyherald.com

Albany Herald

State Parole Board recognizes Crime Victims' Rights Week

ATLANTA — The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is celebrating and supporting crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week through Saturday. The Georgia Office of Victim Services is participating in several events during the week. “Our victim services division is second to no other in its...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Albany Herald

Governor creates panel to address health care work force shortage

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order creating a task force to look for ways to grow the ranks of Georgia’s health care work force. The 15-member Healthcare Workforce Commission will focus on shortages plaguing a wide range of health care professions including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and emergency medical personnel.
GEORGIA STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Location On Ballot Might Affect Candidates’ Chances

OCEAN COUNTY – Challengers in the upcoming Republican primary election said that something as simple as the placement of names on the ballot gives them an edge on June 7. Several significant positions are in dispute this year, including a member of congress and two county commissioners. The winner of the primary will be the one representing the party in November.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

