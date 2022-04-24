ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A superyacht's crew prepared fresh lobster for its wealthy owner every day despite not knowing if he was on board, worker says

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Tales of life on board superyachts have emerged after Western nations sanctioned Russian oligarchs and their luxury assets.

Filip Filipovic/Getty Images

  • A superyacht worker wrote about their 20-year career in The Times of London.
  • They said one superyacht owner enjoyed dining on fresh lobster whenever he was on board.
  • His crew prepared the dish every day despite not knowing if he was on board, the worker said.

An anonymous worker who spent 20 years in the superyacht industry has recounted eyebrow-raising tales to The Times of London .

Among other things, they described how one wealthy yacht owner liked to eat fresh lobster whenever he was on board. However, his crew were never given any advance warning of when he would show up, so they prepared it every day, just in case, the worker said.

One superyacht was covered entirely in emerald-green snakeskin, while the bar stools aboard another vessel belonging to late Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis were made from whale foreskin, the worker told The Times.

Tales of  life aboard superyachts, particularly wealthy Russians' vessels, have emerged in recent weeks amid the war with Ukraine. Western sanctions on Russia have in part targeted wealthy Russians and their luxury assets, including their yachts and private jets .

Many superyachts have ostentatious designs due to their owners' lavish tastes. Recently, a superyacht craftsman told the Financial Times that his wealthy Russian clients requested interior designs with rare tropical wood and expensive leathers.

A superyacht captain who worked at sea for 15 years told The Guardian that wealthy Russians used to make their employees aboard take lie-detector tests to prove they'd kept information about the ship secret. The captain said prospective employees had to sign non-disclosure agreements to secure interviews for jobs on board.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Joey bagadonuts
3d ago

you know they weren't complaining. everyday fresh lobster to eat? amazing. lol. greT job but def tough of you have a family on land. if not, traveling the world single living lavishly, not bad.

Note Guy
3d ago

You'll actually get sick if you aint rich seafood fresh like that every day I've been Hawaii for a month and I see food every day so there's a deal somewhere every day for fresh seafood lobster crab the high end stuff and you blow it up you could even get gout from eating it like that by the way

Carl Robertson
3d ago

Sounds like the crew was eating pretty well especially when no. 1 wasn't on board. lmao.

