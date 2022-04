With both PC and Xbox having supported the feature for years, Sony is finally bringing variable refresh rates (VRR) to its PlayStation 5. In a new blog post on Monday, the gaming giant detailed its upcoming implementation of VRR, which is a crucial feature if you’re looking to combat screen tearing and other graphical issues that arise from your console and display being out of sync. To be able to make use of the feature, you’ll also need a monitor or TV that actually supports HDMI 2.1, but once you’ve got that covered, Sony says the following games will be receiving VRR “in the coming weeks:”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO