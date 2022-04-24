Controlled burn scheduled at Albany Pine Bush Preserve

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Pine Bush Preserve will be conducting a controlled burn on Sunday, April 24. They will start at 12 p.m. and be finished by dark.

If you are in the area and see smoke or flames, do not be alarmed. The prescribed fire will be located near the intersection of Old State Road and New Karner Road (Route 155) in Albany.

Each spring, controlled burns are used to put nutrients back into the soil and revitalize the land at the preserve. These intentionally-set fires serve a valuable purpose, as plants leave a lot of dead matter above the ground at the end of the growing season that does not easily decompose.

There is no danger to the public from prescribed burns. Guilderland Fire Department, and other area firefighters, will be on standby in case they are needed.

