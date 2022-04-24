ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Controlled burn scheduled at Albany Pine Bush Preserve

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCX2x_0fIbp8r700

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Pine Bush Preserve will be conducting a controlled burn on Sunday, April 24. They will start at 12 p.m. and be finished by dark.

If you are in the area and see smoke or flames, do not be alarmed. The prescribed fire will be located near the intersection of Old State Road and New Karner Road (Route 155) in Albany.

Local volunteer fire departments host RecruitNY this weekend

Each spring, controlled burns are used to put nutrients back into the soil and revitalize the land at the preserve. These intentionally-set fires serve a valuable purpose, as plants leave a lot of dead matter above the ground at the end of the growing season that does not easily decompose.

There is no danger to the public from prescribed burns. Guilderland Fire Department, and other area firefighters, will be on standby in case they are needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County recommends return to mask-wearing

Due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, which comes in large part due to new variants, the Albany County Department of Health has issued an official public health advisory strongly recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Guilderland, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD: 18 arrested with drugs, guns, money

The Albany Police Department and Marshals, arrested 18 people this past week after executing several search warrants across the City of Albany. This comes after Albany Police addressed drug trafficking and gang activity along the Central Avenue corridor in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx girl found in Poughkeepsie hotel

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx 13-year-old who disappeared after school on April 12 with her foster sister was rescued Friday afternoon upstate at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie, according to the girl’s father and a child welfare advocate.  Also, a law enforcement source confirmed earlier Friday that the other girl, also 13, called her […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Prepares For ‘Severe Weather’

Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York." On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes, and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy