Denver, CO

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Notches win Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gomber (1-1) earned the win over Detroit in Game 2 of a twin bill Saturday, allowing four hits and striking...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Throws 46 pitches Wednesday

Miley (elbow) threw 46 pitches during his live batting practice session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Friday, and he tossed a similar number of pitches while facing live batters Wednesday. It's possible the southpaw begins a rehab assignment soon, but the Cubs will wait and see how he feels Thursday before determining the next steps in his recovery process.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Goes yard in win

Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Kiermaier went deep off righty reliever Yohan Ramirez in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring Taylor Walls and extending the lead to 3-0. The 32-year-old now has two long balls and seven RBI on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Added to Wednesday's lineup

Tucker is starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker was initially slated to get a day off Wednesday, but he'll now start in right field and bat fifth while Jose Siri retreats to the bench. Manager Dusty Baker said Tucker will likely be out of the lineup Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales exits after being hit by comebacker

At 11-6, the Mariners headed into Wednesday with one of the best records in the AL (only a half game behind the Blue Jays for the best). They won Tuesday night, 8-4, at Tampa Bay, so they were riding high and feeling pretty good. That feeling went south pretty quickly, as Wednesday's starting pitcher Marco Gonzales was struck with a line drive in the first inning:
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Suffers toe injury

Carlson was removed from Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets with a toe injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It appeared Carlson may have been ejected as he was replaced pinch hitter during the eighth inning after a skirmish between the two teams earlier in the frame, but he actually sustained a toe injury while running the bases his previous time up. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI prior to exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus Arizona.
MLB
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Six shutout innings against Dodgers

Gallen allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision. Gallen matched Julio Urias in a pitcher's duel Wednesday, though he ultimately lost out on a chance for the win after exiting the game with a 1-0 lead. He didn't generate a high number of strikeouts or swinging strikes, but he avoided any major mistakes by limiting the Dodgers to only one extra-base hit. Gallen has allowed one earned run across his first three starts and 15 innings, which amounts to a 0.60 ERA. While he'll get touched up at points in the season, Gallen's skills have backed up the excellent stretch as he's maintained a 14:4 K:BB, and he has yet to allow a home run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Holds on for third save

Kittredge pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out a batter on his way to a save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Mariners. Kittredge was called upon to get a four-out save Wednesday, giving up a single to Ty France before getting Jesse Winker to ground out with two on to end the eighth inning. After retiring the first two batters in the ninth, Abraham Toro took the right hander deep for a solo shot, but Kittredge was able to get Julio Rodriguez to fly out to end the game. The save was his third of the season and he now sports a 1.93 ERA and 0.64 WHIP over 9.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
Austin Gomber
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Limits Diamondbacks

Urias allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision. Urias allowed only one hit, though it was a solo home run to Nick Ahmed. That robbed him of the chance to earn a win, as he was engaged in a pitcher's duel with Zac Gallen. After a shaky opening start, Urias has allowed only two earned runs across his last 16 innings and three starts. The Dodgers' desire to limit his workload -- he has not thrown more than 75 pitches in any outing -- and 4.0 BB/9 are causes for concern, but his results remain strong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Pops first homer

Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took Julio Urias yard in the fifth inning to record his first homer of the season. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury for the first two weeks of the campaign, and he's been in the lineup in four of six games since. Ahmed has been a light hitter throughout his career, though he does have two extra-base hits in only 12 plate appearances to begin his 2022 season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Pineda: Can't duplicate success

Pineda (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins. He didn't walk anyone and struck out two. For the second straight start, Pineda went five innings, but he couldn't match his season debut of five scoreless frames. Home runs plagued the righty, as he allowed three of them, including two by Max Kepler. Pineda isn't a big strikeout guy with only four so far in 10 innings, so his margin for error is pretty slim, particularly when he's serving up long balls. The veteran will look for better results in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Homers in loss

Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia. Cron homered off Ranger Suarez with two outs in the sixth. It was the first home run in over a week for the National League leader in home runs and RBI. Over his last six games, he is just 4-for-23. Despite that, he still has a .969 OPS and is having an excellent start to 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Four hits in loss

Iglesias went 4-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia. Iglesias singled in all four plate appearances, scoring in the third. The shortstop now has two four-hit games this season. While he doesn't provide much power, the 32-year-old consistently puts the ball in play and has only struck out six times in 51 plate appearances this season. For the season, his batting average is a robust .340.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Hunter Harvey: Cleared for workouts

Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Harvey (forearm) has been cleared to resume workouts, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Although Harvey has been working out recently, he hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing. He's been on the injured list for just under a week due to a pronator strain in his right arm, but he's downplayed the severity of the injury since landing on the IL. A timetable for his return to game action should come into focus once he begins a throwing program.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Turns in quality start

Greinke allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Greinke allowed an earned run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, though he still managed to turn in a baseline quality start. He has been extremely reliant upon soft contact to begin the season, as he has only six total strikeouts across 22 innings. While Greinke's fortunes could change quickly as a result, he's maintained a 2.86 ERA and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four appearances to this point in the campaign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not starting Wednesday

Velazquez isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Jack Mayfield starts at second base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Success in bulk role

Wilson allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four across four scoreless innings Wednesday against the Brewers. Wilson was originally tabbed as Pittsburgh's starter, but he ultimately entered the game in the third inning. He proceeded to cover four effective frames, keeping the Brewers scoreless. Wilson won a job in the rotation out of spring training, though he failed to cover more than 4.1 frames in any of his three starts this season. It is not clear whether the team will continue Wilson in this role, but it was clearly the most effective he has looked early on in the campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Makes season debut Wednesday

Chafin allowed one run on two hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Twins. He struck out one. Chafin, who suffered a groin injury in spring training, was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday but didn't enter the game. He looked rusty in his season debut Wednesday, as he allowed back-to-back doubles to start the inning, though he escaped with only the one run allowed. Despite the tough outing, Chafin should settle into a valuable bullpen role as the team's top lefty reliever outside of closer Gregory Soto.
