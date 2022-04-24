ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Forest fire continues to burn in Florida after threatening homes

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
By early Sunday morning, 75 percent of the blaze was contained, the Florida Forest Service, Myakka River District confirmed. Twitter/ FFS Myakka

A massive brush fire in Florida is now 75 percent contained after fire crews battled the blaze through Saturday night after it engulfed 150 acres, officials said.

According to Charlotte County Fire officials, 10 acres of residential areas in Englewood were affected as the fire continues to burn in the neighboring Myakka State Forest, about 50 miles north of Fort Myers, WINK reported.

The fire was 100 percent contained in the residential areas, officials told the outlet.

No injuries have been reported and no homes have been damaged, although one was reportedly threatened earlier in the night.

One boat, two fences and two sheds have been damaged, according to WINK.

By early Sunday morning, 75 percent of the blaze was contained, the Florida Forest Service, Myakka River District confirmed in a social media post. The agency said more updates would be provided later Sunday.

It’s not clear what started the fire, however in the days leading up to the fire, local fire officials had banned all burnings as the region experienced a “high” level of fire danger.

Fire trucks and fire department personnel are stationed near the scene of the fire burning near Myakka State Forest.

