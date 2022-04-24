Waiver of Summertime E15 Restrictions is Good News for Ethanol

(Washington D.C.) President Biden announced that he’s waiving summertime restrictions on the sale of E15, welcome news for America’s drivers suffering from pain at the pump. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor was in attendance when the president visited Growth Energy member POET in Menlo, Iowa. She says it was the right place to share the big news for America’s drivers looking for lower-cost fuel options.

She says the most important part of the decision is giving relief at the nation’s gas pumps.

Skor says recent talk centers around the idea that E15 could increase smog, which she says is completely wrong.

Again, Emily Skor is the CEO of Growth Energy.

Submitted by Chad Smith on Thu, 04/21/2022 – 10:11

Source: Growth Energy

Audio provided as a service to farm broadcasters by Growth Energy

Audio with Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor

