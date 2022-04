HOWELL – In an effort to maintain the land’s agricultural heritage, the Zoning Board will allow a farm to host larger, and more frequent events. The Zoning Board considered the application of the Patterson Family Farm during their meeting on Monday April 11 and passed the proposed improvements in a unanimous vote. With the granting of the application, the farm, which has been a family run enterprise for 232 years since its inception in 1790, would be able to supplement its income with non-farming activities that would help to preserve the site as a functioning family farm.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 17 MINUTES AGO