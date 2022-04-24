ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Survivors blame Lebanon navy for deadly migrant boat sinking

By FADI TAWIL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Survivors of a doomed migrant boat blamed the Lebanese navy on Sunday for sinking it, saying a naval vessel rammed the packed ship while trying to force it back to shore. Meanwhile the death toll of Saturday night's disaster rose to seven, with state...

