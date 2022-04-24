ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former WWE star pays tribute to Triple H

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few weeks ago, Triple H announced his permanent retirement from wrestling. The last few months have not been easy at all for The Game, struggling with rehabilitation after the heart surgery he underwent in September 2021. The 14-time world champion thought for a long time and decided that...

www.wrestling-world.com

Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
wrestlinginc.com

Another WWE RAW Superstar Gets A Name Change

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly the latest WWE Superstar to lose his first name. According to Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports Quebec, the former NXT Champion will be going by only “Ciampa” going forward. The change is effective immediately. On Monday’s RAW, the announcers referred to the veteran wrestler...
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Plans To Remain In WWE Long After Roman Reigns Transitions To Hollywood

In celebration of Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary, WWE has released a new video of The Viper looking back at his greatest moments. The video starts with Orton speaking on his TV debut against Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, before progressing to his Intercontinental Championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at Armageddon 2003, the WrestleMania XX match between Evolution and Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection, and his iconic match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at Backlash 2004.
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Responds To Austin Theory

John Cena has responded to a birthday tweet from Austin Theory, who apologized to him for being a better United States Champion. The WWE legend made it clear that the only thing Theory needs to be sorry for, is if he fails to live up to his potential. The current...
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals Something About Her WWE Return That Surprised Her

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey recently spoke to the Wives Of Wrestling podcast about her return to WWE. The former Raw Women’s Champion made her comeback at the 2022 Royal Rumble and ended up winning the match, but she admitted the fan reaction was a surprise. “I guess the...
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
Wrestling World

Could Goldust be joining WWE?

In recent weeks there has been nothing but the return of Cody Rhodes in WWE, with the young boy who, after leaving the WWE only a few years ago, had decided to embark on a new chapter of his career in the world of pro-wrestling on the television screens of the newborn All Elite Wrestling, of which he was also executive vice president, along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Former Champion Finally Returns From Injury to Confront Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time since WrestleMania 38 this week while the Red Brand was in Knoxville. Looking noticeably upset, she cut a promo about how she doesn't know who she is without her championship and claimed to have hit rock bottom. But then she started acting hysterical, saying that now there's nowhere she can go but up and that she'll begin the greatest comeback WWE has ever seen in order to win her title back and never lose it again. Suddenly she was interrupted by her old rival in Asuka, making her return to WWE TV for the first time since last year's Money in the Bank.
Financial World

Booker T: "Steve Austin could become the new ..."

Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Instagram Photo Deemed Too Violent

Alexa Bliss revealed Tuesday that a recent image of her nose recovery was deemed too violent by Instagram. In March, Bliss shared several videos on social media from after she had sinus surgery. Last September, we noted how Bliss took time away from WWE to undergo sinus surgery. She was...
PWMania

Multiple SmackDown Stars At Tonight’s WWE RAW

Several WWE SmackDown Superstars are backstage for tonight’s RAW in Knoxville, Tennessee. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are currently at RAW, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that they will be on RAW to continue the feud with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Tonight’s RAW will feature a...
wrestlinginc.com

Brody King Describes Buddy Murphy’s Backstage Demeanor

AEW Star and House of Black member, Brody King, recently appeared on an episode of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast where he discussed The House of Black and tag team wrestling as a whole. Throughout his wrestling career, Brody King has been a part of a couple of different teams. Villain...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Salary Before Release

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was making in excess of $4 million a year prior to his WWE release last July, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. On the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer provided a follow-up on his previous report that Wyatt had set “a very high asking price” to return to WWE or join AEW.
PWMania

WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from PROGRESS and ICW. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. PROGRESS Wrestling: Who Run The World? – 03/22/22. The UK’s greatest female athletes...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview: Becky Lynch To Make First Post-Mania Raw Appearance

WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by a 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. The WWE Legend made his official TV debut with a win over Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 edition of SmackDown.
The Ringer

CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes Turn Back the Clock and Show Everyone How It’s Done

Dustin Rhodes was called “The Natural” early in his career; the nickname referred to his preternatural athleticism and unmatched pedigree. As the 6-foot-6 son of the iconic Dusty Rhodes, he moved around the ring like an NFL free safety and seemed destined to be a multiple-time world champion. It’s fascinating how much his career arc has mirrored that of Roy Hobbs, the titular hero of the 1984 film The Natural. While Hobbs’s career was interrupted by a gunshot to the stomach, Dustin had his career cut short by substance misuse and the politics of pro wrestling. Hobbs was able to make an iconic return well past the point he should have been finished, and, at 53 years old, Dustin has had an iconic old man run. This match against CM Punk last week was the equivalent of a game-winning home run into the lights.
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

