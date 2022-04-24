ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New toaster late? It’s all the fault of the Midlands’ logistics golden triangle

By Torsten Bell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czhO7_0fIbWNyQ00
A worker at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea.

We’ve all been at it – shifting our shopping online even before it was actually illegal to go into shops. Pre-pandemic, 20% of our retailing was online, a proportion that surged to over 35% during lockdowns, before falling back more recently.

We talk a lot about what this means for the decline of high streets or the growth in delivery vehicles (I spent last week dodging a fleet of Amazon Prime vans in rural Suffolk). But the online delivery revolution is heralding a wider transformation of our economic geography.

This was spelt out by great new research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last week. It’s no surprise the number of business properties used for warehouses, logistics and transport has almost doubled in the last decade. The growth over the pandemic particularly stands out – a 21% rise since 2019 is more than four times the rate of any other industry.

Last year saw the highest new orders for warehouse construction on record – more than £5bn worth, doubling the pre-pandemic norms. These trends are transforming the industrial mix of some parts of the country – specifically the middle of it. The East Midlands alone accounted for 20% of that spending on new warehouses .

In 2011, not one local authority had transport and storage as its dominant industry, but 11 did by 2021. These include Rugby (next to the M1) and Peterborough and Doncaster (off the A1).

The ONS argues that we’re seeing a new “golden logistics triangle”, stretching from Birmingham across to Northamptonshire and up into Yorkshire.

So if your delivery is delayed, you now know who to blame: the (greater) Midlands.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logistics#Golden Triangle#Toaster#Ons
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

Workers think less creatively in Zoom meetings, study finds

As if the endless muting and freezing, the need for shelves lined with high literature, and the constant fear of a colleague wandering on screen unclothed were not enough to worry about, researchers have found that Zoom stifles creativity. Meeting face to face produced more ideas, and ideas that were...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Twitter users took flight after news of Elon Musk takeover, says firm

Hundreds of thousands of Twitter users deactivated their accounts in the days after Elon Musk’s takeover deal, the company says, as prominent users including Katy Perry and Barack Obama lost followers. Since Monday, some of the social network’s biggest progressive voices have seen their public follower counts decline, while...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy