County cricket: Surrey defeat Somerset, Lancs beat Gloucs and more – as it happened!

11.39pm BST

Hassan Ali plucked the final wicket, with just 23 balls left, in a

rip-roaring day at Old Trafford Gloucestershire so nearly pulled off a

heist, stoutly defending ball after ball, hour after hour, against

Lancashire’s X-factor attack.



Tom Lace’s magnificent 71 over four-and-a bit hours was the mainstay of

Gloucestershire’s resistance. Dropped twice, and hit in the midrift, he

displayed Michelangeo-esque powers of concentration.



Matt Parkinson, impish, silver chain glinting inside the collar of his

shirt, grabbed the two wickets of the morning, two in two balls, with drift

and turn. With another wicket after lunch, and an lbw for James Anderson,

Gloucestershire seemed done. But Lace found support.



Josh Shaw resisted stoutly, but a four through the slips too many enraged

Hassan, who bounced him twice before plucking out the stumps with a booming inswinger. When Lace himself fell, off bail skimmed by a Saqib Mahmood away swinger, he could barely drag himself off the field. Jared Warner was last man out after a heroic 119-ball 10. Hassan Ali applauded the crowd, nine wicket-happy on his home debut.



Kyle Abbott nabbed three in four balls after tea to end Kent’s resistance

on a docile Canterbury wicket. A second fifty in the game for Jordon Cox

and yet more runs for Ben Compton had frustrated Hampshire .



It went down to the wire at Wantage Road too, where a superb six-hour 96 by Will Young helped Northamptonshire defy Yorkshire .



At The Oval, Ryan Patel continued his pretty start to the season with a

career-best 102 that carried Surrey to a three-wicket victory over

Somerset . Patel’s innings, spruced with plentiful boundaries, was supported by 48 not out from Ben Foakes, who recovered from his head-blow on Jamie Overton’s shoulder on Saturday evening. It was Somerset’s seventh successive Championship defeat.



Dom Sibley and Alex Davies eased Warwickshire to their first win of the

season, a comprehensive pummelling of Essex . Essex added only 33 in the

morning, with both wickets falling to concussion substitute Craig Miles.

Dan Lawrence, who injured his hamstring fielding, will be out of action for

several weeks.



Derbyshire duly defeated Leicestershire by an innings to complete the

quartet of third-round innings defeats in Divison Two. Callum Parkinson was the last man out for a two-and-a-bit hour 49, Louis Kimber played stoutly for 54. It was Derbyshire’s first win of the season, under new head coach Mickey Arthur and with super signing Shan Masood.

6.39pm BST

Well done Lancs - what a win - what a signing in Hassan Ali - and congratulations to ‘umble Northants for holding off those Yorkies. Another thrilling round done, time just to say thanks to all of you for joining in - three days off and then see you again on Thursday! Good night!

6.05pm BST

Lancashire beat Gloucestershire by an innings and 57 runs

With 23 balls to spare!

Hassan Ali winning it with his ninth wicket of the match.

5.33pm BST

Northants, magnificently, are still six down.

5.32pm BST

Nine overs left.

5.31pm BST

WICKET! Saqib does it! After a long pause, Illingworth raises the finger as a bail falls. A stout and fabulous innings by Lace - 201 balls in four and a bit hours - who shuffles off, head bowed, waving his bat half-heartedly.

4.53pm BST

Lace dropped on 65! At second slip, off Mahmood, who had already started wheeling round in celebration.

4.11pm BST

I’m going to start writing up while still keeping an eye on OT, where four crouch around the bat to Parky.

4.10pm BST

Hampshire beat Kent by an innings and 51 runs

Three wickets in four balls for Kyle Abbot (5-29) after a tea of Kryptonite sandwiches

Canterbury Kent 305 (Bell-Drummond 149) and 296 v Hampshire 652-6 (Vince 111, Dawson 171, Brown 157) Hampshire win by an innings and 51 runs

4.06pm BST

Kent slip, slide. Qadri gone, now Gilchrist - two in two balls. Abbot 4-25. Hampshire need just the one wicket now.

3.53pm BST

Surrey almost ther e - 56 needed, six wickets left. Of the other three, I’d expect Lancs and Hampshire to wrap things up. While a superb 91 not out by Will Young is puffing life into Northants .

3.46pm BST

Teatime

Division One

Canterbury Kent 305 (Bell-Drummond 149) and 287-7 v Hampshire 652-6 (Vince 111, Dawson 171, Brown 157)

Old Trafford Lancashire 556-7dec (Bohannon 231, Vilas 109) v Gloucestershire 252 and 214-8

Northampton Northamptonshire 204 and 212-5 v Yorkshire 296 and 406-3dec (Hill 151 not out)

The Oval Surrey 308 and 181-4 v Somerset 337 all out (Abell 150 no) and 207

Edgbaston Warwickshire 385 (Burgess 170) and 110-0 v Essex 168 and 323 Warwickshire beat Essex by ten wickets

Division Two

Grace Road Leicestershire 213 and 250 v Derbyshire 531 (Shan Masood 219, McKiernan 101). Derbyshire win by an innings and 68 runs.

Riverside Durham 230 and 117 v Nottinghamshire 488-9dec (Slater 225, James 108) Notts win by an innings and 141 runs

Sophia Gardens Glamorgan 122 and 132 v Middlesex 336. Middx win by an innings and 82



New Road Worcestershire 491 (D’Oliveira 169 no) v Sussex 269 and 188 all out Worcestershire win by an innings and 34 runs

3.27pm BST

Don’t flick Hassan Ali through the slips!

His retort is two successive bouncers before ripping out Shaw’s stumps with an inswinging work of staggering genius.

3.10pm BST

Enthusiastic applause and banging of the dressing-room balcony by Gloucestershire, as Tom Lace, dropped on 0, moves to his fifty. And very nicely he has played too.

3.03pm BST

Derbyshire beat Leicestershire by an innings and 68 runs!

Grace Road Leicestershire 213 and 250 v Derbyshire 531 (Shan Masood 219, McKiernan 101). Derbyshire win by an innings and 68 runs.

The Division Two innings-win quartet is complete. Callum Parkinson, the last Leicester wicket, is lbw after a two-and-a-bit hour 49. Derby do what was always on the cards after the mastery that is Shan Masood.

2.44pm BST

Warwickshire beat Essex by ten wickets!

Essex are the first to fall. On a smaller scale, Davies and Sibley doing to Harmer what Yates did last year.

Edgbaston Warwickshire 385 (Burgess 170) and 110-0 v Essex 168 and 323

2.39pm BST

Saqib Mahmood takes the new ball- and off it goes for four byes.

2.35pm BST

Round the grounds - Al Davies and Dom Sibley doing it for Warwickshire in steadyish style - 95-0, 12 needed.

And at Canterbury, Compton has been Barkered, for 89 - which ridiculously seems a failure. Robinson followed, but Jordan Cox (56), totting up his second half-century of the match. and Stevens (15) aim for tea.

Here at OT Shaw and Lace are battling double leg spin in Parky and Shaw. While at The Oval, it has been pointed out, Ben Foakes, knocked flat yesterday, is batting.

2.19pm BST

Shaw throws the bat for six - and why not? At The Oval, Pope has followed Amla, and Surrey are 107-3, the target 130. Patel though, is stil there, on 71.

2.09pm BST

Scott Read really interesting on Parkinson on the BBC comms, about how he’s improved in the last 18 months, what he’s working on, what he’s worked on with Jeetan Patel and England, other variations up his sleeve. His lack of a googly.

And with that, Anderson shimmies one past Shaw.. Gloucs 129-7

2.04pm BST

Parky drifts one in, pitches full and. .. Zafar is bowled! Leg stump pinged back. Parky 3-50.

1.59pm BST

And a breakthrough at The Oval, where Amla has been caught by Davies on the rebound. Surrey 97-2, 140 needed. Somerset need Coverton inspiration.

1.52pm BST

Jimmy now bowling with a full on flashy field, four close on the off side: a short cover, short point, short extra cover and short mid-off, close enough to pinch each other’s pockets, and that’s the wicket! Third over after lunch, Hammond gone lbw for very good fifty. Gloucs 122-6.

1.49pm BST

It’s Anderson. Hammond flashes impatiently at his second ball. Be calm.

1.39pm BST

This was sublime.

Lancashire form a circle on the outfield, hands in pockets, as out come Hammond and Lace. Day four, part 2.

1.05pm BST

Lunchtime scores

Division One

Canterbury Kent 305 (Bell-Drummond 149) and 161-3 v Hampshire 652-6 (Vince 111, Dawson 171, Brown 157)

Old Trafford Lancashire 556-7dec (Bohannon 231, Vilas 109) v Gloucestershire 252 and 116-5

Northampton Northamptonshire 204 and 123-3 v Yorkshire 296 and 406-3dec (Hill 151 not out)

The Oval Surrey 308 and 81-1 v Somerset 337 all out (Abell 150 no) and 207

Edgbaston Warwickshire 385 (Burgess 170) and 40-0 v Essex 168 and 323

Division Two

Grace Road Leicestershire 213 and 210-8 v Derbyshire 531 (Shan Masood 219, McKiernan 101)

Riverside Durham 230 and 117 v Nottinghamshire 488-9dec (Slater 225, James 108) Notts win by an innings and 141 runs

Sophia Gardens Glamorgan 122 and 132 v Middlesex 336. Middx win by an innings and 82



New Road Worcestershire 491 (D’Oliveira 169 no) v Sussex 269 and 188 all out Worcestershire win by an innings and 34 runs

12.57pm BST

In Manchester, Parkinson ; in Surrey, Leach, a maiden. Surrey 77-1.

12.44pm BST

And in the remaining Division Two game, Derby are just two wickets from victory. Suranga Lakmal has picked up a couple of wickets. Parky C doing his bit, 22 not out. Leicestershire 201-8.

Very much enjoying Parky’s despairing, beseeching, reaction when an lbw apppeal is turned down. Next ball driven for four.

12.40pm BST

Canterbury: Still no wickets lost this morning, Compton just 32 away from yet another century. Kent 135-3

Old Trafford: big-spinning, wicket-man Parky does the business. Gloucs 101-5.

Wantage Road: Slowly, slowly, Yorkshire press in. Saif Zaib has joined Vasconcelos and Gay back in the pavilion. Fifty for Will Young, Rob Keogh his companion. Northants 110-3

The Oval: Patel continuing with the fluent form he started the season with, 41 off 44 balls with eight fours. Amla eight not out. Surrey 67-1, need another 170.

Edgbaston: Warwickshire easing through the gears, 19-0 need another 88 to win.

12.33pm BST

As a slip, leg slip and forward short leg bend and wait for Parky, let’s skip round the grounds...

12.25pm BST

Surrey hit a bump in their run-chase, Burns gone for 17, in Jack Brooks’ fist over. Surrey 49-1, another 188 to win.

12.21pm BST

Whatever Ben Compton, is having for breakfast, I’d like some please. Yet another fifty and Kent bat through the first hour and twenty of the morning untroubled. He’s outscoring his more talented and gloriously exuberant opening partner Crawley by some distance this season. Kent 119-3.

12.12pm BST

Oh I think that’s a drop. Lace on 0 by Vilas at mid-off. Vilas rubs his eyes as if he’s got something in his contact lenses. And yes at the end of the over comes to shake Parky’s hand in apologies.

12.06pm BST

No hat-trick, but not a bad haul in Parky’s third over of the day. Gloucestershire, who had lasted an hour, 86-5.

12.03pm BST

Higgins! Next ball! Whoop-de-loop! Clipped his off stump. Hat-trick ball...

12.01pm BST

Parky makes the breakthrough! Beautifully snaffled by Wells at first slip as Van Buuren is beaten by the drift. Gloucs 86-4.

11.48am BST

Warwickshire need 107 to win

Should be easy enough. Should be.

11.40am BST

Oh dear Northants , two down, and Yorkshire start to slice. Vasconcelos and Gay, both to Haris Rauf, in consecutive overs. Northants 75-2.

11.29am BST

In case you missed this beauty yesterday:

11.27am BST

Hammond and Van Buuren making it look sleepy-easy against Jimmy and Hassan. Gloucestershire 78-3. The wind whistles still.

11.26am BST

Surrey need 236 to win

Where’s your money?

11.00am BST

And away we go!

10.36am BST

Saturday's round-up

With just seven overs left, Hasan Ali sheared James Bracey’s middle stump diagonally in two with a blazing yorker, reminiscent of the days of Wasim Akram. It left Gloucestershire going into the final day without their top three, and topped a day of playing second fiddle to Lancashire .

Jimmy Anderson had made the first breakthrough, taking his first wicket of the season, dismissing the dangerous Marcus Harris who went up on his toes but couldn’t avoid a ripper, which he edged behind. Chris Dent then tried to cut Saqib Mahmood and was caught by a swooping Phil Salt.

Gloucestershire had spent most of the day chasing leather as Josh Bohannon whipped the lid off his marker pen and scribbled available on the England team-sheet for the Test series against New Zealand. He galloped past his previous highest score and on past 200, finally out for 231, edging a sweep, gathered gratefully by Bracey. He marched off to a standing ovation, from the crowd, from Gloucestershire , from his teammates, swishing his bat ruefully.

Essex ’s Dan Lawrence, batting at No 7 and with a runner, thumbed his nose at Warwickshire . His brave 44 and a boisterous 60 not out from Simon Harmer at least averted an innings defeat.

At The Oval, a scintillating match that has swung with the wind was halted after Ben Foakes clashed heads with first slip Jamie Overton, while taking a brilliant diving catch. Ollie Pope stood in for him and caught Peter Siddle off the final ball of the day; Surrey taking seven for 73 after tea. There were fifties for Somerset ’s Toms Banton and Abell, and earlier Craig Overton bowling to brother Jamie.

At Northampton, baby-faced George Hill flew to a glorious unbeaten 151 in just his 11th first-class game to put Yorkshire in a dominant position against Northamptonshire . He was helped by more measured runs from Dawid Malan (75) and tempestuous hitting from Harry Brook (77).

Hampshire luxuriated in 652-6 declared, with centuries from Ben Brown and Liam Dawson in a record partnership of 273 for the fifth wicket. Kent then lost early wickets, including Zak Crawley for 29. Their one hope? That the immovable Ben Compton was still there at stumps.

A revitalised Middlesex duly prevailed, an innings win over Glamorgan inked in by midday. Toby Roland-Jones ruined any stonewalling dreams with two wickets in his first eight balls.

Two other Division Two matches ended in innings wins. Nottinghamshire picked apart Durham in a manner befitting their status as promotion candidates. A maiden unbeaten double century for Ben Slater and a frustrating bit of bat throwing by James Pattinson took Notts to a first-innings lead of 258, Matthew Potts took six for 107. Durham then deflated like a balloon.

Sussex lost 15 wickets in the day, and not even a first-innings century from Cheteshwar Pujara could prevent them from following on and then collapsing again. Joe Leach took two wickets in successive balls for the second time in the match and Brett D’Oliveira grabbed the last two wickets. It was Worcestershire ’s first win of the season.

In the remaining game, Leicestershire are holding on – just. Mattie McKiernan,who spent 12 years at Lancashire without making a senior appearance, made his maiden first-class century, before Derbyshire lost six for 27, with Ed Barnes grabbing his first five-fer. Still, with 531 on the board, life is easy, and Leicestershire finished six down, still 172 behind.

10.35am BST

Last night’s report on Ben Foakes from Surrey bowling coach Azhar Mahmood : “Ben (Foakes) is hopefully ok. He took a blow to the neck and shoulder and has a small cut near his ear. He’s under observation in the dressing room from our physios and he’ll have a concussion test. But we hope he’ll be feeling ok tomorrow and can get back into the game.” Will keep you posted.

10.30am BST

Overnight scores

Division One

Canterbury Kent 305 (Bell-Drummond 149) and 78-3 v Hampshire 652-6 (Vince 111, Dawson 171, Brown 157)

Old Trafford Lancashire 556-7dec (Bohannon 231, Vilas 109) v Gloucestershire 252 and 67-3

Northampton Northamptonshire 204 and 56-0 v Yorkshire 296 and 406-3dec (Hill 151 not out)

The Oval Surrey 308 v Somerset 337 all out (Abell 150 no) and 196-9

Edgbaston Warwickshire 385 (Burgess 170) v Essex 168 and 290-8

Division Two

Grace Road Leicestershire 213 and 146-6 v Derbyshire 531 (Shan Masood 219, McKiernan 101)

Riverside Durham 230 and 117 v Nottinghamshire 488-9dec (Slater 225, James 108) Notts win by an innings and 141 runs

Sophia Gardens Glamorgan 122 and 132 v Middlesex 336. Middx win by an innings and 82



New Road Worcestershire 491 (D’Oliveira 169 no) v Sussex 269 and 188 all out Worcestershire win by an innings and 34 runs

10.24am BST

Preamble

Good morning! It’s day four, round three, with six games still in the balance. Yesterday Notts, Middlesex and Worcestershire all won by a gallop, and an innings and some, with Leicestershire destined for same fate as Sussex, Glamorgan and Durham by lunchtime.

In Division one - Gloucestershire have to keep out the combined might of Hassan Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Saqib Mahmood and Parky - on a pitch that promises to turn. Surrey v Somerset is heading for a springtime crescendo ; Kent have a fight on their hands as do Northants and Essex. But the lilacs are the flowering and the sun is out.