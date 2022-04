The colder air which we've seen throughout the day today continues overnight tonight. Areas of FROST are possible tonight. Sheltered Valleys will have the best frost potential as well as communities north of the city, but we are all in a Frost Advisory from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will likely dip down into the mid-30s in most areas, which will promote that frost development. If you planted the garden over the weekend, you will definitely want to cover up your plants or bring them indoors.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO