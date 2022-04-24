Police: Rutland man physically assaults family member
RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – An alleged domestic assault, coupled with a lack of bail, has landed a Rutland man behind bars. Police say 34-year-old Justin T. Harris was arrested on Saturday after Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic disturbance at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town.
Upon arrival, officers allegedly found that Harris had physically assaulted a family member. After his arrest, Harris was taken to the Vermont State Police’s Rutland Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.
Harris faces one domestic assault charge. He is scheduled to re-appear in court on Sunday afternoon, around 12:30 p.m.
