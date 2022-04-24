ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of 'grim' situation

By Hector RETAMAL
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EndeR_0fIY7Xgj00
Shanghai only announced its first fatalities on April 18 /AFP

Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, its highest daily toll despite weeks of lockdowns, while China's capital Beijing warned of a "grim" situation with rising infections.

The world's second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicentre of the outbreak.

China's biggest city only announced its first fatalities from the outbreak on April 18, despite reporting thousands of cases each day in recent weeks.

It reported 39 more deaths on Sunday, National Health Commission data showed, bringing its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local virus cases.

Shanghai's previous highest daily toll since lockdown was 12, reported a day earlier.

The city of 25 million has struggled to provide fresh food to those confined at home, while patients have reported trouble accessing regular medical care as thousands of health staff were deployed for Covid testing and treatment.

Health officials have warned of the particular risks of Covid to the country's older and largely unvaccinated population, saying the average age among fatalities in Shanghai's outbreak was 81.

Five of those who died had been vaccinated, though authorities have said the deaths involved people who had severe underlying diseases and who were in critical condition.

Doubts have been raised over the efficacy of China's homegrown vaccines, and Beijing has not imported any foreign-made jabs.

- Online backlash -

Censors have battled to scrub an online backlash against the prolonged lockdown in Shanghai, including the rapid censorship of a viral video by residents outlining their daily challenges to eat and access essential services.

On Saturday evening, a residential building fire sparked fear and criticism on social media, given that many exits in compounds have generally been sealed as part of Covid controls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HN56B_0fIY7Xgj00
Shanghai residents have complained of a lack of access to food and essential services /AFP

Meanwhile 22 more infections were reported in Beijing on Sunday, with the capital locking down one downtown housing compound as officials warned the situation was "grim and complex".

Health official Pang Xinghuo said preliminary observations suggested Covid had been "spreading invisibly" in the city for a week, "increasing the difficulty of prevention and control".

Nearly a quarter of Beijing's active cases are people over 60, and half of the infected seniors have not received Covid vaccines, Pang said.

The populous eastern district of Chaoyang said it would expand Covid testing, adding that it had indefinitely banned extracurricular in-person classes or sports activities.

Many of the capital's fitness studios and gyms had already cancelled classes or closed.

Beijing has also imposed tight controls on entry to the city, with travellers required to have a negative Covid test from within 48 hours.

People who have travelled to cities or counties where just a single Covid case has been reported in the past two weeks are barred entry.

Comments / 166

save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

I do have empathy for the citizens of China. That being said I could care less if the government is overrun by the citizens for the way it treats the people.

Reply(1)
31
Derrickgeneraljones
3d ago

ANY HEALTH OFFICIAL out there that says these vaccines are safe needs to have their license revoked. The safety of all vaccines can only be known after over a period of 5 - 10 years of testing to measure its long term safety, effects and effectiveness. After almost 2 years of vaccines we now know that it causes blood clots, causes myocarditis, pericarditis, paralysis, miscarriages, nerve spasms and all manner of neurological disorders and even death. We also know now that the vaccines neither protects you from catching COVID or spreading COVID.

Reply(31)
82
david dutra
3d ago

Call it Karma or Spiritual retribution or whatever else you want to call it... They opened that box and now they're crying about what was inside it...

Reply(3)
25
Related
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Economy#Shanghai
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sealed doors and tensions boiling over: American expat reveals reality of Shanghai’s citywide lockdown

An American expat in China has been using her social media platforms to document her lived experiences of weathering a Covid-19 lockdown in her second-home of Shanghai, where the restrictions aimed at containing a recent Omicron surge were so severe this week it forced the US State Department to order all non emergency consulate employees to leave the city.“Stuff in Shanghai is literally changing everyday. Media reporting is often several days behind the current situation,” Chaniece Brackeen wrote in a tweet on 9 April, a day after China reported over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, a number that far outpaces...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Shanghai: Censors try to block video about lockdown conditions

Chinese internet authorities are trying to block a popular video highlighting the impact of Shanghai's five-week lockdown on its residents. The clip features audio of citizens complaining about their conditions, lack of food and poor medical care. Official attempts to remove it have triggered a backlash on Chinese sites. Shanghai's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

COVID-shaming pits neighbour against neighbour in locked-down Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders, and above all, COVID-negative against COVID-positive people. Shanghai's 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, have forged new communal bonds during the city's coronavirus outbreak,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy