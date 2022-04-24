ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

5 injured in major crash in Fresno County

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31J2AT_0fITBwxY00

A major crash in Fresno County has left five people injured on Saturday evening. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The crash happened after 5:30 pm at S Englehart Avenue and E Parlier Avenue, just east of Reedley.

The CHP said a red sedan likely ran the stop sign at Englehart and was hit by a white SUV.

One person from the red car had to be airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries.

Others from both vehicles were rushed to the hospital via ambulance. All are expected to survive.

Firefighters from Fresno County, Reedley, Kingsburg, Selma, and Dinuba, as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol rushed to the scene.

Todd Graham lives just down the street. Back in October, he was involved in a crash in the same intersection when another driver blew through the stop sign.

"An older gentleman, he was going home to Orange Cove - he wasn't paying attention and went right through the intersection," Graham said.

In that accident, everyone survived.

Graham said he's witnessed several crashes in this intersection.

"It would be great if we could get a four-way stop sign on Engleheart and Parlier," he said.

The California Highway Patrol said drivers should be extra cautious on county roads like these.

"Keep a high visual horizon, maintain your speed, don't go over the speed limit.. and look for things that might pop out in front of you so you have that space cushion in front of you to stop," said Sgt. Christopher Swanberg.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Selma, CA
City
Dinuba, CA
City
Parlier, CA
City
Kingsburg, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
Fresno County, CA
Cars
County
Fresno County, CA
City
Reedley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange Cove, CA
Local
California Cars
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Graham
L.A. Weekly

8 Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 99 [Modesto, CA]

Traffic Accident on Briggsmore Avenue Left Several Hurt. The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on the Briggsmore Avenue overpass of Highway 99. According to reports, the full circumstances of the crash remain unknown, but police said the collision involved at least seven vehicles. Emergency crews extricated one person trapped...
MODESTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Dead, One Hospitalized After Wrong Way Crash on 105 Freeway

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an early-morning, wrong-way crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles. Around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to part of the 105 Freeway east of the Nash Street exit for a traffic collision. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Speed Limit#Traffic Accident#Chp#Englehart
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
L.A. Weekly

Destiny Salinas, Danielle Mesta Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 41 [Madera, CA]

Fiery Head-On Collision near Highway 145 Resulted in 4 Fatalities. According to police, the collision happened just before midnight on April 8th, along Highway 41 near Highway 145. Under unknown circumstances, a two-door Scion collided head-on with a Honda Accord causing the vehicles to be engulfed in flames. Eventually, firefighters...
MADERA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy