Prince Edward County, VA

Diary offers glimpse of County history

By Margaret Haylock-Capon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroduction: At one time a school teacher in Prince Edward County, (1958-59) Lois O’Hara has a keen interest in history. Her grandmother Anna (Annie) Allison Davis, a UEL descendant who lived her early life in the 1st Concession of Adolphustown and spent her later years in the 2nd Concession, for many...

