3 wounded in Bloomington nightclub shooting during busy Indiana University party weekend, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Bloomington police said three men were wounded in at shooting inside a downtown bar during the busy party weekend surrounding Indiana University's Little 500 bicycle race.

The shooting at the Kalao Nightclub was reported about 1 a.m. Saturday, with officers finding those men in the street outside. The men, ages 22, 26 and 41, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs or pelvis and were taken to a hospital, but information on their condition wasn't immediately released.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Investigators were uncertain whether the nightclub shooting is connected to a 26-year-old man being shot in the abdomen about 1:30 a.m. a couple blocks away.

