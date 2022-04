There’s no shortage of honey mustard dressings out there, including a bevy of bottled salads dressings to choose from. But what makes this honey mustard dressing so good is that it strikes just the right balance between the honey and the mustard. And it’s a very fine line. You want the sweet floral aroma of the honey to shine, but not so much that the dressing is overly sweet. There’s also got to be a nice kick from the mustard, but so much that the spice makes your eyes water or nose run, or overpowers the honey. It should be perfectly tangy with just enough zip to keep it interesting.

