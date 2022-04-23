ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean Has Strong Feelings About the Eagles + the Country Music Hall of Fame

By Billy Dukes
 3 days ago
Jason Aldean weighed in on whether Dolly Parton belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and then he shared his opinion on whether one of rock's most influential bands belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Should the Eagles be inducted alongside legends like Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks...

Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance. The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to...
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
extratv

Carrie Underwood Reacts to All the Attention for Her Legs!

Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2022 CMT Awards, taking home Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her song with Jason Aldean. “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Carrie backstage, where she dished on the win as well the attention that her super toned legs have been getting!
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

