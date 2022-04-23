ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Die a Happy Man’ Hitmaker Sean Douglas Sells Spectacular $3.8 Million California Villa — See Inside! [Pictures]

By Sterling Whitaker
 3 days ago
Sean Douglas, a songwriter and producer best known to country fans as one of the co-writers on Thomas Rhett's country hit "Die a Happy Man," has sold his stunning villa in California, and pictures show a gorgeous luxury property fit for a multi-genre hitmaker. Dirt.com reports that Douglas and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Die A Happy Man#Housing List#Spanish#European#French
