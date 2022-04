The Boston Celtics took care of business on the road in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round series, and are now just one win away from a surprising sweep. This was the most anticipated matchup of the opening round, and could also be over the quickest. With three quarters of play in the books, the Celtics continue to lead the Nets as Brooklyn's postseason lives are on the line.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO