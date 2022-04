As of 7PM Sunday- Another warm day in the CSRA with temperatures in the low 80s. It seems as though we cannot break out of them, seeing as how we have been consistent over the last few days. Because of this we no longer thing we will get to 90 Monday, but we do still anticipate it getting a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s. On the other hand our lows to start have been much cooler staying either on average or even a little bit below. It seems like staying close to average is how this weekend went, which is even nicer!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO