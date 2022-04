It’s becoming abundantly clear why Apple is canceling the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year, as the diminutive iPhone model continues to generate abysmal sales figures. Despite the popularity of the original 2016 iPhone SE, which many attributed to its smaller size, Apple didn’t offer a modern replacement for that model until 2020. However, when the second-generation iPhone SE showed up, many folks were disappointed to find that Apple had adopted the larger design of the iPhone 8 rather than its predecessor’s much more compact iPhone 5s design.

