Penelope (Penny) L. Costello, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Monday night, April 25, 2022. Penny was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in Morrisville, N.Y., to her parents, Kenneth and Rosannah Roeller. Her family owned the Romar’s restaurant, and Penny worked there as a young girl growing up.

