EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two have been taken into custody after an infant was found living in the same home where narcotic drugs were allegedly being manufactured. On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., detectives say they conducted a search warrant of a home in the 2300 block of E. Walnut Street. Officials tell us 33-year-old Chelsea […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 17 DAYS AGO