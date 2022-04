RACINE, Wis. - Fire crews were called to a duplex fire around 2:40 a.m. Sunday after a passerby noticed the flames. Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the second floor that extended into the attic space. Although the property was reported to be vacant, firefighters simultaneously attacked the fire and conducted primary and secondary searches to ensure the building was clear of occupants.

