Albany unemployment rate unchanged in March

ATLANTA -- Albany recorded an unchanged unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in March, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.

A year ago, the rate was 5.9 percent.

“Across Georgia, we continue to see increases in the labor force, the number of employed, and the number of jobs,” Butler said in a news release. “With Georgia having the lowest unemployment rate of the top ten most populated states, we are pleased to see Georgians enter the work force, filling the many open positions available in all of our regions and counties.”

The labor force decreased in Albany by nine and ended the month with 66,341. That number is down 736 when compared to March of 2021.

Albany finished the month with 63,522 employed residents. That number decreased by nine over the month and is up by 383 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Albany ended March with 61,700 jobs. That number decreased by 100 from February to March and increased by 1,200 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims increased by 42 percent in Albany in March. When compared to last March, claims were down by about 80 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 862 active job postings in Albany for March.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers