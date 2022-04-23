ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany unemployment rate unchanged in March

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXIGm_0fIIJuTJ00
Albany recorded an unchanged unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in March, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. File Photo

ATLANTA -- Albany recorded an unchanged unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in March, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.

A year ago, the rate was 5.9 percent.

“Across Georgia, we continue to see increases in the labor force, the number of employed, and the number of jobs,” Butler said in a news release. “With Georgia having the lowest unemployment rate of the top ten most populated states, we are pleased to see Georgians enter the work force, filling the many open positions available in all of our regions and counties.”

The labor force decreased in Albany by nine and ended the month with 66,341. That number is down 736 when compared to March of 2021.

Albany finished the month with 63,522 employed residents. That number decreased by nine over the month and is up by 383 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Albany ended March with 61,700 jobs. That number decreased by 100 from February to March and increased by 1,200 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims increased by 42 percent in Albany in March. When compared to last March, claims were down by about 80 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 862 active job postings in Albany for March.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the department on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

City of Albany launch drawing to encourage online portal payments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is launching a new initiative called “Push to Portal” to encourage Albany Utilities customers to pay their bills through the online portal. Starting May 1, any customer who pays their bill on time through the online portal will be entered...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Albany, GA
Business
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Georgia election workers reach settlement terms with OAN

ATLANTA — Two Georgia election workers agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Thursday. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgians#Gdol#Employgeorgia Com
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Students kick off Georgia Cities Week with tour of downtown Albany

More than 750 students Dougherty County School System students participated on the first day of Georgia Cities Week, taking a downtown tour. After stops that included the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Government Center and Flint RiverQuarium, the students had lunch at RiverFront Park. Georgia Cities Week continues in Albany throughout the week.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia April 18-24

MACON, Ga. — 1. Eastman Fire Chief celebrates 2 years of making history. Dodge County is making history with its fire department in several ways. Scotty Whitten is coming up on his two-year anniversary as Eastman's first Black fire chief. A nonprofit for the homeless in Warner Robins is...
MACON, GA
11Alive

Gerald Griggs elected as president of Georgia NAACP

ATLANTA — The Georgia NAACP elected a new president Saturday, and he's from right here in Atlanta. Gerald Griggs spoke exclusively to 11Alive's Dawn White about what he hopes to accomplish in communities of color throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro area. "I was definitely humbled, pleasantly...
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
282
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy