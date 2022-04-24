ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Democrats start 'Free Weed' site for marijuana legalization

By The Associated Press
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Democratic Party has launched a “Free Weed” website to support its effort to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state. The site, www.FreeWeedAL.com,...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 94

Freedom Freeman
3d ago

It’s amazing how so many people hate FREEDOM! Yet they drink alcohol, and take Big Pharma pills. It’s like they hate GOD given plants, yet love ❤️ chemist

Reply(9)
45
Denea Lycans
4d ago

I think marijuana has become unsafe because of dealer's spraying with fytinol...as a marijuana only user I believe people should be allowed to go their own personal and only for personal use...any sales should be punished by law ...this would decrease the use of many other drugs and the herb is medically good for many uses.

Reply(8)
33
Delbert Worley
3d ago

Alabama is behind all other states on lottery marijuana education Alabama Medicare sucks I am disabled and they say I make too much money for my wife to have insurance, if I would not have worked all the years that I did then she could have Medicaid, if anyone is thinking of moving or opening a business up in Alabama think twice this is not the place. there is also way too much corruption in government agencies

Reply(2)
18
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reason.com

Congress Should Not Legalize Marijuana, Marco Rubio Says, Because Black-Market Weed Is 'Laced With Fentanyl'

When Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) was seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a local paper noted that he had "a long history speaking out against marijuana legalization." Given that history and the fact that Rubio's position is rejected by two-thirds of Americans, you might think he would be prepared to defend marijuana prohibition with cogent arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
