*New England Patriots cheated by illegally videotaping opponents hand signals used during games to signal play calls, estimated in effect since Bill Belichick became their coach — about 20 years. All Super Bowl wins during this period are considered invalid.
Related
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Look: NFL Head Coach's Rumored Girlfriend Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL season is upon us. Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, flaming out following a hot start to the year. Perhaps they'll bounce back in 2022. Kingsbury has certainly bounced back off the field, according to reports, anyway. The Cardinals...
Texans Release Notable Running Back On Monday
As the team welcomed wide receiver Chris Conley back, the Houston Texans reportedly cut ties with a former 1,000-yard rusher on Monday. According to "Houston Football Show" co-host Jayson Braddock, the Texans signed Chris Conley back to its practice squad and released Marlon Mack. Braddock noted that the team needed...
Jaylen Waddle gets crucial injury update ahead of 2022 NFL season opener
With Week 1 just days away now, lots of different players across the league returned to practice on Monday from injuries with the hopes of suiting up in the season opener. One of those players is Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has been nursing a lower-body injury.
3 bold predictions for Buccaneers star Tom Brady in the 2022 NFL season
Tom Brady is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a brief retirement, Brady will be back for his 23rd NFL season as he attempts to continue to add to a legacy that is already set in stone. That makes crafting our Tom Brady predictions for the 2022 NFL season a bit of a complicated task.
Watch: Cheerleader's Reaction To Stephen A. Smith Goes Viral
ESPN's First Take has upped the pageantry by taking Stephen A. Smith's vocal analysis on the road. That can lead to some odd, but entertaining television. Case in point, Smith went on one of his many scheduled New York Knicks rants after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. He went after his favorite NBA team for not landing the New York native.
NFL History Says Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and 4 Other QBs Can’t Win Super Bowl 57
History says six specific quarterbacks won't win Super Bowl 57. The post NFL History Says Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and 4 Other QBs Can’t Win Super Bowl 57 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Brad Holmes Makes Telling Comment About LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Lions do not want to overhype rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel
Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Bucs Wide Receiver
The Denver Broncos beefed up their practice squad today with the addition of a veteran wide receiver. NFL agent Adam Seifer revealed moments ago that Denver has signed his client Vyncint Smith to their taxi squad. Smith, 26, spent the last two-plus seasons with the New York Jets. He was...
Look: Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
College football fans have been a bit concerned for Lee Corso this season. The longtime College GameDay analyst is a mainstay on ESPN's pregame show. However, some viral clips have shown the legendary college football analyst appearing to struggle on television. Corso is reportedly doing just fine health-wise, though. According...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
New UK Prime Minister’s favorite NFL team garners reactions
On Monday, Liz Truss was officially named Britain’s next prime minister after she won an election among Conservative Party members. While it’s hoped that she’ll carry herself with honor and dignity while owning her mistakes, the fact that she’s a Cleveland Browns fan doesn’t inspire any of that.
Washington BREAKING: Ryan Kerrigan Hired to Coach Commanders
Kerrigan, 34, has been spending time at training camp with the Commanders as a contributor to the coaching staff.
NFL Contract Negotiator Has Brutally Honest Tom Brady Admission
Tom Brady has been praised throughout his career for being a team-first player, especially when it comes to his contracts. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has often been referred to as a good example of a player who's sacrificed contract money for the good of the team. But was that...
New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
FOXBOROUGH – A new New England Patriots season is upon us. New England is set to begin its 2022 regular season on Sunday, traveling down to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Patritos are coming off a playoff appearance, where it went one-and-done following a Wild Card Weekend blowout loss to the Bills.
Look: Peter King Reveals His 2023 Super Bowl Prediction
The 2022 NFL season is almost here and longtime football writer Peter King is revealing his picks. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King made his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, and a couple of smaller market fanbases should be pretty happy with it:. I’m picking an Arctic...
Bettors backing Las Vegas Raiders to win Super Bowl LVII
Fresh off a surprising 10-win campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders had what many would consider a successful offseason. That included
Las Vegas Raiders: Strengths, weaknesses, win-loss prediction for the 2022 season
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their first opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, media outlets have released NFL predictions
Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
