*New England Patriots cheated by illegally videotaping opponents hand signals used during games to signal play calls, estimated in effect since Bill Belichick became their coach — about 20 years. All Super Bowl wins during this period are considered invalid.

The Spun

Look: NFL Head Coach's Rumored Girlfriend Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL season is upon us. Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, flaming out following a hot start to the year. Perhaps they'll bounce back in 2022. Kingsbury has certainly bounced back off the field, according to reports, anyway. The Cardinals...
NFL
The Spun

Texans Release Notable Running Back On Monday

As the team welcomed wide receiver Chris Conley back, the Houston Texans reportedly cut ties with a former 1,000-yard rusher on Monday. According to "Houston Football Show" co-host Jayson Braddock, the Texans signed Chris Conley back to its practice squad and released Marlon Mack. Braddock noted that the team needed...
HOUSTON, TX
State
Washington State
The Spun

Watch: Cheerleader's Reaction To Stephen A. Smith Goes Viral

ESPN's First Take has upped the pageantry by taking Stephen A. Smith's vocal analysis on the road. That can lead to some odd, but entertaining television. Case in point, Smith went on one of his many scheduled New York Knicks rants after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. He went after his favorite NBA team for not landing the New York native.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel

Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Bucs Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos beefed up their practice squad today with the addition of a veteran wide receiver. NFL agent Adam Seifer revealed moments ago that Denver has signed his client Vyncint Smith to their taxi squad. Smith, 26, spent the last two-plus seasons with the New York Jets. He was...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

College football fans have been a bit concerned for Lee Corso this season. The longtime College GameDay analyst is a mainstay on ESPN's pregame show. However, some viral clips have shown the legendary college football analyst appearing to struggle on television. Corso is reportedly doing just fine health-wise, though. According...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News

Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New UK Prime Minister’s favorite NFL team garners reactions

On Monday, Liz Truss was officially named Britain’s next prime minister after she won an election among Conservative Party members. While it’s hoped that she’ll carry herself with honor and dignity while owning her mistakes, the fact that she’s a Cleveland Browns fan doesn’t inspire any of that.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Contract Negotiator Has Brutally Honest Tom Brady Admission

Tom Brady has been praised throughout his career for being a team-first player, especially when it comes to his contracts. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has often been referred to as a good example of a player who's sacrificed contract money for the good of the team. But was that...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

FOXBOROUGH – A new New England Patriots season is upon us. New England is set to begin its 2022 regular season on Sunday, traveling down to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Patritos are coming off a playoff appearance, where it went one-and-done following a Wild Card Weekend blowout loss to the Bills.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Peter King Reveals His 2023 Super Bowl Prediction

The 2022 NFL season is almost here and longtime football writer Peter King is revealing his picks. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King made his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, and a couple of smaller market fanbases should be pretty happy with it:. I’m picking an Arctic...
NFL
