BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Both the South Warren softball and baseball team brought home wins Monday sweeping the day for the Spartans. In softball, the number one team in the 4th Region hosted Bowling Green. The Purples got up to a 3-0 start in the first inning, but South Warren rallied for a 5-4 win over their 14th District rival.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO