Dr Anthony Fauci has spoken out against a federal judge who voided a federal mask mandate, saying the ruling sets a “dangerous precedent.”“The CDC has the capability, through a large number of trained epidemiologists, scientists, to be able to make projections and make recommendations, far more than a judge with no experience in public health,” Dr Fauci told CBS News.On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Mizelle struck down the national mask requirement on all US public transportation, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which set the mandate, had overstepped its authority. On Thursday, Dr Fauci...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO