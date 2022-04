When Elvis Presley debuted in Las Vegas on April 23, 1956, the sophisticated crowds there were not at all impressed with the man who was revolutionizing popular music. Presley was only a short way into the career that would see him become one of the most legendary figures in the history of music when he accepted the booking at the Venus Room at the New Frontier Hotel in Vegas, according to Entertainment Weekly. The gig paid the modest sum of $17,000 for a two-week stand, and Presley was appearing on a bill with the Freddie Martin Orchestra and comedian Shecky Greene, both of whom were more traditional Vegas fare.

