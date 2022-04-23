Metropolitan Planning Organization’s new bicycle map

The Collier County Board of Commissioners is meeting Tuesday morning to discuss implementing a new rule to make sure tenants have time to prepare for rent hikes. Rent is going up by $200 to $400 a month in some places, so Collier County commissioners will discuss a local rental ordinance that would require landlords to give their tenants a written notice 60 days in advance if rent is set to increase more than 5%.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO