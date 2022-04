LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves out of the playoffs this season. This was a complete shock to the NBA world as they had all of the pieces to be great. Realistically, this is a team that should have been able to at least go to the Western Conference Finals. Due to a plethora of injuries and some poor play from Russell Westbrook, the Lakers ended up getting the short end of the stick, and now, they are a bit of a laughing stock around the league.

