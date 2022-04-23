ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Opinion: The failed promise of 'never again'

Cover picture for the articleWhat does the world's pledge to never again permit massacres or genocide mean?. The family of Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova reported her death to the world this week. She was 91 years old - a kind, joyous woman, a special person who will forever remain in our hearts, said her rabbi, Mendel...

The Conversation UK

A war against democracy

The intensive coverage of the war in Ukraine has elevated particular frames reflecting American interests. By far the most prominent is that this is a war in defence of democracy – though this is often presented less as a geopolitical matter than as a dramatic spectacle of “a plucky country slaying a dictatorship”.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
NPR

How One Republic Went From Resisting Russia to Supporting Its Attacks In Ukraine

Between the 1990s and late 2000s, people in Chechnya described Russia's wars there as a nightmare. Its former leader, Akhmad Kadyrov, resisted Russian forces. But today, the Muslim-majority Chechen Republic is ruled by Kadyrov's son, Ramzan. He's a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is accused of numerous human rights abuses and is also leading his own forces against Ukraine to aid the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Vladimir Putin
Warren Ellis
NPR

State of Ukraine

MARY LOUISE KELLY, BYLINE: This is STATE OF UKRAINE, a special podcast highlighting NPR coverage of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Human rights groups are accusing the Russian military of using cluster munitions in Ukraine. These are explosives that scatter over a wide area. They detonate either on a timer or when something or someone goes over them. Cluster munitions are banned internationally because they maim and kill indiscriminately. Russia denies using them. But authorities in Ukraine say that's not true. NPR's Eyder Peralta followed a Ukrainian outfit searching for cluster munitions in the hopes of neutralizing them.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has been...
POLITICS

