ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Day After: The Oilers Can Handle The Best In The West

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers came into Friday night’s game with a big task — beat the best team in the Western Conference, arguably the NHL, and you’re in the playoffs. Valeri Nichushkin opened the scoring in the first period and Colorado skated into the intermission with a 1-0 lead. In the second,...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Season’s Goals, Team Depth & Kallgren Success

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll look at three areas the team is preparing for as the regular season winds down. Specifically, I’ll look at some of the team’s goals for ending the regular season. Second, I’ll look at why this team is different and better than teams from the recent past.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers, Yeo Let “The Kids Line” Play

In a lost season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ youth movement has certainly been fun to watch, giving hope for better days to come. Many young prospects made their Flyers debuts this season, making impacts. Of those many, these three skaters stand out the most. The Kids Line. Noah Cates, Morgan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Kevin Hayes Named Nominee for 2022 Masterton Trophy

Early Monday morning, The Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced its nominations for the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy, and the PHWA Philadelphia chapter nominated Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes as its pick. The trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Tuesday bets: Eight prop plays for a loaded night

It was nice to win some bets in the NHL Monday on the one-game slate. We're back to a packed night, with 13 games to dig into for this Tuesday evening. It's looking like a solid night for prop value, both for shots on goal (SOG) and points. Here are eight plays that stick out.
NHL
Yardbarker

Predators News & Rumors: Duchene & Forsberg Hit 40, Josi & More

If the Nashville Predators can find a silver lining to the week that was, it’s that they secured three of a possible six points. Managing to hold off the Calgary Flames by a score of 3-2 and stealing a point against the Minnesota Wild gave the Predators hope of holding on to their wild card spot. Unfortunately, the Vegas Golden Knights remain close behind, trailing by just four points, and the Vancouver Canucks remain statistically involved. It’s anyone’s game, and it will likely come down to the last game of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Yardbarker

The depth of skill on the Leafs should make life easier for their star offensive talent

The last time the Leafs were in the playoffs it didn’t go so well. This is a statement that seems to ring true every year, but last year seemed to carry with it the highest expectations of a season since the glory days of Pat Quinn. Frankly, the Leafs weren’t supposed to lose, and whether you want to brush it off as Carey Price playing some of the best hockey of his career, or the impact of losing players like Tavares and Muzzin, and others like Hyman and Foligno not being at 100%, the decision is up to you, but with Tavares out of the round due to his injury, and the Canadiens effectively neutralizing the Matthews and Marner line, it really just left William Nylander to carry the load. That didn’t work, and there probably needs to be steps taken to avoid that happening again.
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals 12-time All-Star Alex Ovechkin a game-time decision vs. Islanders

Ovechkin was labeled as day-to-day with an upper-body injury on Monday. "Ovi" appeared to hurt his left arm and/or shoulder when he crashed into the boards early in the third period of the Caps' 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The 36-year-old has put in 50...
NHL
Yardbarker

Marc Staal named Detroit’s nominee for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal has been nominated for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Detroit chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.” Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom received the award in 2021.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy